The Latest: Moon condemns N. Korean missile launch

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo shortly after learning that North Korea conducted a missile launch test, Sunday morning, May 14, 2017. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile test-fired by North Korea flew 800 kilometers for about 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, but not inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.