Thai woman accused of procuring women for sex work in South Korea

1 hr ago

A THAI woman who allegedly procured women from the Northeast to work as prostitutes in South Korea has been arrested in Pathum Thani. A total of nine suspects were nabbed after a seven-day operation by Bangkok's Metropolitan Police Bureau , including four wanted in regard to eight human-trafficking cases, and another two suspects arrested in connection with related cases.

Chicago, IL

