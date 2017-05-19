Tests confirm ID of missing girl from...

Tests confirm ID of missing girl from SKorean ferry disaster

Read more: The Tribune

DNA testing on teeth found in the wreckage of a sunken ferry recently raised from the sea has identified a girl missing since the 2014 disaster that killed 304 people, South Korean officials said Friday. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said testing showed the teeth were from 17-year-old Huh Da-yun, who was among the 245 students from the same high school who died when the Sewol sank on April 16, 2014.

Chicago, IL

