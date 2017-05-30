Special Report

Special Report

Saturday May 27 Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Memorial Day is our nation's solemn reminder that freedom is never free. It is a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave the last measure of devotion in service of our ideals and in the defense of our nation.

