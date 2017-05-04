South Korea's presidential race lacks...

South Korea's presidential race lacks diversity

15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

When Park Geun-hye was elected South Korea's first female president five years ago she secured the largest-ever vote share of the country's democratic era. But after her term ended in impeachment and disgrace only one of the 13 candidates to succeed her is a woman.

