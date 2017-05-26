South Korea's Park Pleads Not Guilty ...

South Korea's Park Pleads Not Guilty in First Hearing

Friday May 26 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

December 9, 2016: Park is impeached by the liberal-controlled parliament over allegations that she extorted money from big companies, took bribes from some of them and committed other wrongdoing, all in collaboration with her longtime friend of 40 years, Choi Soon-sil. The scandal was too much even for many of her supporters, prompting millions to take to the streets calling for her ouster and sending her once-bulletproof approval ratings to record lows.

