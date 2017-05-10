South Korea's new president Moon to tackle raft of reforms

In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, from left, CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, LG Group Chairman Koo Bon-moo, Hanhwa Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-Won, Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo take an oath during a parliamentary probe into a scandal engulfing President Park Geun-hye at the National Assembly in Seoul.

