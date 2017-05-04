South Koreans to elect new president ...

South Koreans to elect new president after Park scandal

PanARMENIAN.Net - With their last president detained and awaiting trial for corruption, South Koreans go to the polls Tuesday, May 9 to choose her successor, but the economic and social frustrations that fuelled anger against Park Geun-Hye remain, AFP reports. The May 9 vote takes place under the shadow of North Korea's growing nuclear threat, but voter sentiment is squarely focused on inequality and unemployment -- echoing the forces that have seen political norms upended in Britain and the US.

Chicago, IL

