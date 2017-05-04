South Koreans protest outside the Chi...

South Koreans protest outside the Chinese embassy in Seoul last month. Picture: EPA

Koreans, on both sides of the 38th parallel, got hot under the collar recently after United States President Donald Trump said Korea was historically a part of China. According to ancient Chinese records, the Chinese had some form of political control over Korea.

Chicago, IL

