South Koreans protest outside the Chinese embassy in Seoul last month. Picture: EPA
Koreans, on both sides of the 38th parallel, got hot under the collar recently after United States President Donald Trump said Korea was historically a part of China. According to ancient Chinese records, the Chinese had some form of political control over Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC