South Korean success for 81-year-old ...

South Korean success for 81-year-old Guiseley athlete

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

AN ATHLETE who is still competing around the world in his 80s has returned from South Korea with a clutch of medals. Tony Bowman, 81, achieved his latest success in Daegu where he won the over 35s hurdles in the World Masters Indoor championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 15 hr okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform Thu Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC