South Korean success for 81-year-old Guiseley athlete
AN ATHLETE who is still competing around the world in his 80s has returned from South Korea with a clutch of medals. Tony Bowman, 81, achieved his latest success in Daegu where he won the over 35s hurdles in the World Masters Indoor championships.
