South Korea waits with bated breath as ousted leader's trial approaches
Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye is due to go on trial Tuesday over the spectacular corruption scandal that brought her down, the country's third former president to appear in the dock. The fallen head of state will be taken from the detention center where she is being held to Seoul Central District Court, setting the stage for the final act of the drama that has engulfed her.
