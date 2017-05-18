South Korea to open test center for a...

South Korea to open test center for autonomous cars next year

Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's test bed for autonomous cars, dubbed K-City, is expected to complete construction in the second half of next year, as the government aims to commercialize level 3 self-driving by 2020. "Autonomous driving is a complex technology that encompasses various sectors including automotive, artificial-intelligence, information and communication industries.

Chicago, IL

