South Korea says North's claim of missile progress needs analysis

FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo SEOUL: South Korea's military said on Monday more analysis is needed to verify North Korea's claim that it achieved technical advancement during Sunday's test-launch of a ballistic missile.

