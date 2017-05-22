South Korea Now Has a Gorgeous Elevat...

South Korea Now Has a Gorgeous Elevated Park Filled With 24,000 Trees

Dutch architecture studio MVRDV has completely transformed a 1970s highway into an elevated park in Seoul, South Korea . Dubbed Seoullo 7017, folks traversing the intricate new walkway will pass Seoul Station and Namdaemum Market alongside the Malli-dong, Jungnim-dong and Cheongpa-dong neighborhoods.

