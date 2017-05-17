South Korea names 'chaebol sniper' as antitrust chief

Kim Sang-jo, an economist, talks with reporters after a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Kim has advocated for shareholder rights and reforming chaebol, the family-controlled big businesses that dominate South Korea, President Moon Jae-in has named the long-time shareholder rights advocate to lead the country's antitrust regulator.

