Six accused deny charges over plastic surgery without registration
A South Korean plastic surgeon and five other people appeared in Eastern Magistrates Courts to face ten charges including practicing medicine or surgery not being registered or provisionally registered or exempted from registration. The four South Koreans and two Hongkongers denied the charges and were released on bail pending trial.
