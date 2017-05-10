Six accused deny charges over plastic...

Six accused deny charges over plastic surgery without registration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Standard

A South Korean plastic surgeon and five other people appeared in Eastern Magistrates Courts to face ten charges including practicing medicine or surgery not being registered or provisionally registered or exempted from registration. The four South Koreans and two Hongkongers denied the charges and were released on bail pending trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Wed WW33degrer 20
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC