Seoul says NKorean object that drew fire was likely balloon

South Korea's military said an unidentified object that flew across the border from rival North Korea and prompted the South to respond with warning shots on Tuesday was probably a balloon carrying Pyongyang's propaganda leaflets. An official from the Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the military concluded that the object was most likely a balloon after analyzing information from radar and observation equipment.

