Seoul says NKorean object that drew fire was likely balloon
South Korea's military said an unidentified object that flew across the border from rival North Korea and prompted the South to respond with warning shots on Tuesday was probably a balloon carrying Pyongyang's propaganda leaflets. An official from the Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the military concluded that the object was most likely a balloon after analyzing information from radar and observation equipment.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|14 hr
|Logic Analysis
|6
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
