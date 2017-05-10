Second Skyline luge site set to open ...

Second Skyline luge site set to open in South Korea

Skyline Luge Busan, the second luge to be built, will be developed as part of Osiria Theme Park, a large-scale attraction park, hotel and shopping complex worth US$333m located near Busan City. It will consist of four tracks, each 900m long and have two chairlifts capable of up to 2600 rides per hour.

