Second Skyline luge site set to open in South Korea
Skyline Luge Busan, the second luge to be built, will be developed as part of Osiria Theme Park, a large-scale attraction park, hotel and shopping complex worth US$333m located near Busan City. It will consist of four tracks, each 900m long and have two chairlifts capable of up to 2600 rides per hour.
