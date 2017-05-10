S. Koreans vote for new president to ...

S. Koreans vote for new president to succeed ousted Park

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

South Koreans voted Tuesday for a new president, with victory widely predicted for a liberal candidate who has pledged to improve ties with North Korea, re-examine a contentious U.S. missile defense shield and push sweeping economic changes. Conservatives worry that a victory by Moon Jae-in might benefit North Korea and put South Korea at odds with its most important ally, the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC