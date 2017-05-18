S. Korean president vows to reopen pr...

S. Korean president vows to reopen probe into 1980 massacre

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korea's new liberal president vowed Thursday to reopen an investigation into the government's role in the violent suppression of a 1980 democratic uprising in the city of Gwangju that killed hundreds, as he further distanced himself from his ousted conservative predecessor. An emotional President Moon Jae-in made the comments during an event in Gwangju marking the anniversary of the massacre, which he called the "saddest and most painful moment" in the country's recent history.

