S. Korean female climber reaches top of tallest building
South Korean climber Kim Jain on Saturday conquered the country's highest building to become the first woman to achieve the feat with her bare hands. At an event to celebrate the opening of the 123-story Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul, she reached the top of the building after about two hours and 30 minutes without the help of footholds.
Read more at Korea Herald.
