S.Korea to pull back on use of water ...

S.Korea to pull back on use of water cannons, buses at protests

Saturday May 27

FILE PHOTO: Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. South Korean police aim to cut back on the use of water cannons and buses to rein in protesters, an official said on Friday, a move that could eliminate sometimes harsh crowd control tactics that have led to at least one deadly incident in recent years.

Chicago, IL

