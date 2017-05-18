S. Korea, Japan agree to wisely resol...

S. Korea, Japan agree to wisely resolve row over sex slave deal: Korean envoy

South Korea and Japan have agreed to resolve a row over a 2015 deal on Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women in a future-oriented manner, President Moon Jae-in's special envoy said Saturday. Moon Hee-sang relayed that Japan said that it understood South Koreans' negative sentiment toward the controversial deal reached by the former South Korean government and Japan.

