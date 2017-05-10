RPT-COLUMN-LME copper stocks a battleground for competing market narratives: Andy Home
LONDON, May 8 Copper stocks registered with the London Metal Exchange surged by almost 98,000 tonnes last week. That was down to the mass warranting of 126,150 tonnes in the LME system in the space of just three days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC