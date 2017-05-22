Rolls-Royce Offers a Bespoke Collection for South Korea
The latest Bespoke Collection from Rolls-Royce pays tribute to South Korea's largest cities of Seoul and Busan with two tailor-made automobiles from Goodwood, England - a special Ghost and an equally unique Wraith. "With this pair of Bespoke cars we have created individual, personal spaces that at once embody the vibrant cities that they inhabit, demonstrating with aplomb the possibilities that the world's most celebrated luxury house affords," said Giles Taylor, Rolls-Royce design director, in a statement.
