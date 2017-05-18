Rolls-Royce engines for Korean frigates
Rolls-Royce reports that it is supplying MT30 gas engines to power three new Daegu-class frigates of the South Korean Navy. The second frigate is being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, while Hyundai Heavy Industries is building ships three and four.
