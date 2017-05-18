Rolls-Royce engines for Korean frigates

Rolls-Royce engines for Korean frigates

13 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Rolls-Royce reports that it is supplying MT30 gas engines to power three new Daegu-class frigates of the South Korean Navy. The second frigate is being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, while Hyundai Heavy Industries is building ships three and four.

Chicago, IL

