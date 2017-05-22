RISE: Bomber died in concert attack; ...

RISE: Bomber died in concert attack; budget to be released; finals take shape

Manchester police say the man who set off an improvised explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England died in the attack. Police said Tuesday 22 people died in the attack Monday night.

