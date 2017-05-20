Regulators Probe Recall of Nearly 1.7...

Regulators Probe Recall of Nearly 1.7 Million Hyundai, Kia Models

U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motor Corp. over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.

Chicago, IL

