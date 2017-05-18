Philippines arrests 25 Koreans over a...

Philippines arrests 25 Koreans over alleged fraud, gambling

15 hrs ago

Twenty-five South Koreans have been arrested in metropolitan Manila on suspicion of internet fraud or illegal online gambling, Philippine authorities said Friday. Twelve of the suspects are wanted back home for allegedly duping their compatriots into investing money in bogus real estate projects in the Philippines, Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

Chicago, IL

