Parade Floats And Altered K-Pop Songs Mark South Korea's Coming Election

Amateur K-pop dancers perform at a presidential campaign rally for Moon Jae-in, the candidate for Korea's Democratic Party, in Seoul on April 29. Courtesy of Moon Jae-in Campaign hide caption Amateur K-pop dancers perform at a presidential campaign rally for Moon Jae-in, the candidate for Korea's Democratic Party, in Seoul on April 29. With tensions rising over North Korea's nuclear program, you might expect panic in South Korea - air raid drills or school children climbing under their desks, Cold-War-style. But I found an altogether different scene in the capital Seoul, when I arrived last week: Parade floats and K-pop.

