North Korea's long history of hacking

North Korea's long history of hacking

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CNN

Security researchers have flagged a possible link between North Korea and the massive cyberattack that hit at least 150 countries around the world. Experts say it's still far too early to say whether North Korea was behind the outbreak of ransomware attacks that has affected hundreds of thousands of computers since Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC