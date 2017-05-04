North Korea says detains another American citizen, KCNA reports
North Korea said on Sunday it has detained another American citizen on suspicion of acts against the state, which if confirmed would make him the fourth U.S. citizen to be held by the isolated country amid diplomatic tensions. Kim Hak Song, who was detained on Saturday, worked for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, the North's KCNA news agency said.
