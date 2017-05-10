North Korea on 'inevitable' path to nuclear ICBM: US
The remarks by Defence Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant-General Vincent Stewart at a Senate hearing on Tuesday are the latest indication of mounting US concern over Pyongyang's advancing missile and nuclear weapons programmes, which the North says are needed for self-defence. US lawmakers pressed Stewart and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to estimate how far away North Korea was from obtaining an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the United States.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|10 hr
|Logic Analysis
|6
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
