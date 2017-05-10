North Korea on 'inevitable' path to nuclear ICBM: US

The remarks by Defence Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant-General Vincent Stewart at a Senate hearing on Tuesday are the latest indication of mounting US concern over Pyongyang's advancing missile and nuclear weapons programmes, which the North says are needed for self-defence. US lawmakers pressed Stewart and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to estimate how far away North Korea was from obtaining an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the United States.

