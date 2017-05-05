North Korea has a long history of odd accusations
In this Dec. 17, 2015 file photo, North Koreans bow to bronze statues of the late leaders, Kim Il Sung, left, and his son Kim Jong Il, on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea to mark the fourth anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death. North Korea claimed in 2012 that South Korean spies persuaded a defector from the North to infiltrate the country and try to destroy statues of state founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
