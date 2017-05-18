NKorea vows to strengthen nukes as US increases pressure

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks at the Pentagon, Friday, May 19, 2017, to give an update on the Islamic State group. The U.S. is looking ahead toward a decisive battleground in its bid to destroy the Islamic State group, even as U.S.-backed local forces must still finish the fight for the extremists' two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.