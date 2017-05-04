N. Korea detains another American ove...

N. Korea detains another American over alleged hostile acts

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea on Sunday said it detained another American citizen over unspecified hostile acts against the country. North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim Hak Song, an employee of the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained Saturday.

