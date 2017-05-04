N. Korea again dominates S. Korea's presidential election

In this Saturday, April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. For South Koreans living next door to a hostile, nuclear-armed state that regularly threatens their annihilation, their vote in Tuesday's presidential election likely will be based in part on each candidate's plan for how to handle North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.