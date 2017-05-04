N. Korea again dominates S. Korea's presidential election
For South Koreans living next door to a hostile, nuclear-armed state that regularly threatens their annihilation, their vote in Tuesday's presidential election likely will be based in part on each candidate's plan for how to handle North Korea. The North Korea conundrum is a perpetual foreign policy headache for South Korea's leaders and one that is impacting the presidential race in several ways: The current front-runner is liberal candidate Moon Jae-in, a former human rights lawyer who has repeatedly called former President Park Geun-hye's North Korea policy a complete failure.
