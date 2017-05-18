Most South Koreans unable to accept 'comfort women' accord: envoy

An overwhelming majority of South Koreans are emotionally unable to accept their country's agreement with Japan to resolve the "comfort women" issue, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special envoy to Japan said Wednesday. The envoy, National Assembly member Moon Hee-sang, made the remark during a meeting with Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, according to Moon, who spoke to reporters after the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.