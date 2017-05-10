Moon's rise to power in S Korea cause...

Moon's rise to power in S Korea causes worries, hopes abroad

Which of South Korea's neighbors and allies stand to benefit most from liberal Moon Jae-in's ascension to the presidency this week? It might be North Korea, which sees Moon as an advocate of a softer approach to ridding the North of nuclear weapons. This, in turn, could alarm a more conservative Washington.

