Moon Jae In, South Korea's newly elected president, has policy ideas of his own.
The Trump administration claims it's considering all options, including military force, to restrict and reverse North Korea's nuclear-weapons program. It has promised to apply "maximum pressure" on Kim Jong Un's government by, among other things, ratcheting up sanctions, pressuring China to cut off economic support to the North, and rapidly installing the THAAD missile-defense system in South Korea.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
