Moon Jae-In : North Korea reports on South's presidential election
Moon Jae In swept South Korea's presidential elections Tuesday fueling hopes among investors of an easing in tensions with the North Tension has been high for months on the Korean peninsula over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and due to fears it will conduct a sixth nuclear test and more ballistic missile launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions. North Korea first made allegations about the assassination plot last week, and said the heinous crime had been "recently uncovered and smashed".
