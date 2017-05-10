Macron's victory, Banksy paints Brexit, and Russia remembers - in pictures

Saturday May 6 Activists show off their body paint in Valparaíso, Chile, during the Global Marijuana March 2017, which calls for the legalisation of self-cultivated marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes Sunday May 7 Emmanuel Macron greets supporters in Le Touquet as he leaves a polling station before going on to win the second round of the 2017 French presidential election Monday May 8 A young girl looks at a mural in the ferry port of Dover, UK, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 EU stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.