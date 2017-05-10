Liberal claims victory in South Korea...

Liberal claims victory in South Korea presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Hours after celebrating his election win with thousands of supporters in wet Seoul streets, newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday will be thrown into the job of navigating a nation deeply split over its future and faced with growing threats from North Korea and an uneasy alliance with the United States. Moon, whose victory capped one of the most turbulent political stretches in the nation's recent history and set up its first liberal rule in a decade, will begin his presidential duties after the National Election Commission officially declares him as winner in a meeting scheduled on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 2 hr WW33degrer 20
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC