Lawyers deny all charges against ex-South Korean leader in detention
Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye is the country's first democratically elected leader to be dismissed from office Lawyers for former South Korean president Park Geun-hye, who was indicted last month on a number of charges including abuse of power, on Tuesday denied all the charges brought against her at a preliminary hearing in Seoul. Park, who has been jailed since March 31, as expected did not attend the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, which effectively marked the start of her trial.
