Lawyers deny all charges against ex-S...

Lawyers deny all charges against ex-South Korean leader in detention

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye is the country's first democratically elected leader to be dismissed from office Lawyers for former South Korean president Park Geun-hye, who was indicted last month on a number of charges including abuse of power, on Tuesday denied all the charges brought against her at a preliminary hearing in Seoul. Park, who has been jailed since March 31, as expected did not attend the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, which effectively marked the start of her trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 2 hr okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... 5 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Sun Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC