Koreans' medical expenditures before death soar: data

South Koreans' medical expenditures spent a year before death jumped more than threefold over the past decade, data showed Sunday, reflecting the rising need to beef up the country's hospice facilities and services. According to the National Health Insurance Service, South Koreans aged 40 and above on average spent 15.9 million won over the one-year period before death in 2015, soaring from 4.7 million won posted in 2005.

