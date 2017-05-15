Korean startups to participate in Eur...

Korean startups to participate in European tech festival

South Korea's promising startups will showcase their technological prowess at a European technology and startup festival in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, later this week, Seoul's ICT ministry said Monday. The Next Web Conference Europe 2017 -- an annual festival that brings together international technology executives, investors and promising startups -- will kick off Thursday for a two-day run.

Chicago, IL

