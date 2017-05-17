Korean M.A.S.H. doc who worked with G...

Korean M.A.S.H. doc who worked with GIs in war treats vets at West Palm VA

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

At work in a mobile field hospital during the Korean War, former South Korean Army Capt. Kuang Kim witnessed the ferocity of the fighting all around him, and the non-stop flow of casualties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 11 hr okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform Thu Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC