Korea to inject W2.5tr to reduce rail accidents
South Korea will invest 2.5 trillion won in railway facilities and safety systems to sharply reduce rail accidents this year, the government said Sunday. The budget allocated to help prevent train crashes and other major rail accidents has been marked up 32 percent, or 610.3 billion won, from last year, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation said in a statement.
