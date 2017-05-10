Korea to hold counter-terror drills t...

Korea to hold counter-terror drills this month

Tuesday Read more: Korea Herald

The South Korean government will hold counter-terror drills later this month as part of its preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup, Seoul officials said Tuesday. The drills will be held in Suwon, some 46 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 16 to practice procedures to respond to a number of terrorism scenarios.

